‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ in VR Is Launching on Oculus Rift

Experience Los Santos like never before with a new VR version of the PlayStation classic.

(Rockstar)

Gangbanging in Los Santos is about to get more realistic than ever, as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is headed to the Oculus Quest VR headset.

The announcement came at the recent Facebook Connect conference, during which CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the larger Facebook company name has been changed to Meta.

(Rockstar)

“Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds,” said a post on the Oculus Blog, per USA Today. ” This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it.”

No more details were given on the VR port of the best-selling PlayStation 2 title, which first launched on the now-retro console in 2004. But Oculus Quest’s GTA: San Andreas will likely benefit from at least some of the improvements already seen in the new trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

The remaster of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas will feature higher resolutions on all textures including character models, weapons, rides and roads, a brand new lighting system with enhanced shadows and reflections, improved weather effects, and increased draw distances.

How developers will make a shift from San Andreas’ original third-person perspective to first-person in VR will be interesting, but if it’s anything like GTA V‘s FPS mode, it’ll be a blast.