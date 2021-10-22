Watch First Official Trailer For ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’

This bold new take on classic ‘GTA’ installments is available November 7.

After officially announcing a comprehensive remaster of three blockbuster 2000s Grand Theft Auto installments just weeks ago, Rockstar Studios wasted little time before dropping a trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

A transitional effect depicts scenes from Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in their original dated states and then after getting a total graphical overhaul. The treatment features higher resolutions on all textures including character models, weapons, rides and roads, a brand new lighting system with enhanced shadows and reflections, improved weather effects, and increased draw distances.

(Rockstar)

The Trilogy isn’t a complete rebuild from the ground up, so the improvements don’t bring the sandbox-style gangster games up to current-gen standards. But the controller layout is the same one used in the more modern Grand Theft Auto V, and the frame rate has jumped from 30 to 60 fps.

According to the Verge, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is getting a wide-reaching release beginning digitally on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11, priced at $59.99. A physical release arrivew on December 7, followed by mobile versions for iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

Check out the first official trailer above.