‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Trailer: Robberies, Shootouts & Romance In Vice City

The latest trailer for Rockstar’s long-awaited “GTA” installment stuns with cinematic action.

(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Shortly after it was announced that Grand Theft Auto VI now won’t be released until May 26, 2026, Rockstar has eased the pain of the delay by dropping the brand new and long-awaited epic crime game’s second trailer.

Credit: Rockstar

Where the first trailer focused on Lucia, the female main character of this Bonnie and Clyde-style duo, this trailer shifts to Jason, whose mundane days spent in Vice City’s backwaters give way to a wild collage of cinematic robberies, shootouts, drive-bys, chases and romance upon reuniting with his literal partner in crime.

Check out the trailer below now and get ready for the internet to break this one down, frame by frame, as we collectively search for more hints as to what’s in store for the world when Grand Theft Auto VI arrives next year.