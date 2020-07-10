Watch Hannibal Buress 'Miami Nights' Full YouTube Comedy Special Here
Comedian Hannibal Buress recently dropped a free hourlong YouTube special called Miami Nights, and you can watch it right here. The funnyman jokes about a variety of topics, including newfound sobriety, his disorderly intoxication arrest in Miami, 2 Chainz rapping about asking God for a "Bentley truck", and how getting a good haircut can cure depression.
In case you missed Miami Nights when it dropped on YouTube last week, check out the full, hour-plus special above. And if you've got even more time to kill, watch Buress chop it up with Joe Rogan for two and a half hours on the latest Joe Rogan Experience podcast below.
Buress isn't the only stand-up using his coronavirus downtime to drop a free YouTube comedy special. The great Dave Chapelle also released a free special called 8:46, a powerful set that served up searing commentary on the widespread police brutality protests and the mass media.