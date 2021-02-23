Sportscaster Holly Sonders Heats Up Instagram With Fiery Photos

The foxy former Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter is cranking up the heat on the ‘Gram.

Justin Price

After spending five years as NFL sideliner reporter at Fox Sports, Holly Sonders is killing it in her second act as a smokeshow Instagram influencer and model.

Left: Ashley Krutzfeldt, Right: Courtesy

Since Sonders correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would not repeat as NFL champions before the postseason's Divisional Round, the brainy beauty has cranked up the heat for her 550,000-plus Instagram followers.

Among the hottest photos is the above snapshot captured by boudoir photographer Steven Bagley, which features Sonders in only a white thong and matching snakeskin cowboy hat. A hand bra was required to keep the photo safe-for-Instagram.

Like so many football fans, Sonders also found herself subject to post-CFP Championship boredom on a recent Saturday morning, asking her followers for TV suggestions in the caption of a bodysuit-clad pic.

In a pair of separate posts, Sonders sported a lacy see-through pink bra and panty while exploring "All the angles" in photos captured by a Playboy producer known as Robbed Looks.

See more of Sonders' smoke below: