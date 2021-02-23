Sportscaster Holly Sonders Heats Up Instagram With Fiery Photos

The foxy former Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter is cranking up the heat on the ‘Gram.
Author:
Publish date:
Holly Sonders (6)

After spending five years as NFL sideliner reporter at Fox Sports, Holly Sonders is killing it in her second act as a smokeshow Instagram influencer and model. 

Holly Sonders Split Promo

Since Sonders correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would not repeat as NFL champions before the postseason's Divisional Round, the brainy beauty has cranked up the heat for her 550,000-plus Instagram followers. 

Among the hottest photos is the above snapshot captured by boudoir photographer Steven Bagley, which features Sonders in only a white thong and matching snakeskin cowboy hat. A hand bra was required to keep the photo safe-for-Instagram. 

Like so many football fans, Sonders also found herself subject to post-CFP Championship boredom on a recent Saturday morning, asking her followers for TV suggestions in the caption of a bodysuit-clad pic.  

In a pair of separate posts, Sonders sported a lacy see-through pink bra and panty while exploring "All the angles" in photos captured by a Playboy producer known as Robbed Looks. 

See more of Sonders' smoke below: 

No image description

1-PIA24428-High-Resolution_Still_Image_of_Perseverances_Landing-promo
News

NASA Releases Stunning Footage of Perseverance Rover's Mars Landing

deus ex machina x breitling watch collab promo
Style

Breitling Kickstarts Watch Collab With Deus Ex Machina Bike Brand

Walter Brown Spencer Jones Barfight Promo
Sports

Oklahoma Football Player 'Nearly Loses Eye' in Viral Bar Fight With MMA-Trained Student

Lori Loughlin with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Promo
Entertainment

‘Operation Varsity Blues’: Watch Netflix Trailer For College Admissions Scandal Documentary

Grand Seiko SLGH005 Promo
Style

Grand Seiko Gets Wild with Tree-Inspired SLGH005 Watch

Holly Sonder Promo
Entertainment

Sportscaster Holly Sonders Heats Up Instagram With Fiery Photos

musk-bitcoin-image-getty-images-1200-630
News

Tesla May Make More Money on Bitcoin Than From Selling Cars

Vaio Z Promo
Gear

Sony Vaio Z Carbon Fiber Laptop Is World's Lightest With Intel H-Series Chip

Girard-Perregaux x Aston Martin Partnership Announcement_1_promo
Style

Aston Martin Partners With Luxury Watchmaker Girard-Perregaux For Limited-Edition Timepieces