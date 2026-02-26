How To Play Bungie’s Upcoming ‘Marathon’ Game For Free During Server Slam Weekend

Bungie’s latest blockbuster is getting a free play weekend to entice gamers on PC, PS5 and XSX before its March 5 launch.

Bungie

Bungie, the gaming studio that gave us legendary franchises like Halo and Destiny, is about to launch their latest title, Marathon, on March 5. In order to celebrate the debut, give players a chance to play it and make sure their servers are up to snuff, Marathon is getting a free to play Server Slam this weekend.

Running from early February 26 through March 2, Marathon’s Server Slam is open to players on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Bungie has been specific that cross-play and cross-saves will be enabled during the weekend and a slice of the gameplay will be available. According to the studio it’s “enough to get comfortable, not enough to see everything.”

Bungie

That translates to two infiltration missions, a handful of contracts available across the five factions of the game, early peeks into faction skill trees, the ability to play as most—but not all—of the character shells and a scavenger experience called Rook. Solo and Crew play are both enabled during the Server Slam since it’d be difficult to slam the server without both.

Bungie

Finally, players who participate in the free Server Slam will be rewarded with in-game loot once Marathon officially launches on March 5. The prizes for contributing seem to range from new weapons to character mods, with some being available immediately and others waiting for gamers as they reach different progress milestones. Watch these links for Steam, Playstation and Xbox to sign up for the Server Slam as launch time approaches, and check out this link to pre-order Marathon.