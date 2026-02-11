‘I Want Your Sex’ First Look: Charli XCX & Olivia Wilde Star In Gregg Araki Comeback Movie

After a 12-year hiatus, director Gregg Araki makes a bold big-screen comeback with a buzzed-about film from Sundance 2026.

(Courtesy of Black Bear)

Olive Wilde is truly wild in new preview images from I Want Your Sex. The 12th movie from director Gregg Araki—known for 1995’s indie classic Doom Generation—marks his return to the big screen after a 12-year hiatus. During that time, he co-wrote and directed Starz’s short-lived but well-received comedy Now Apocalypse and directed episodes of Riverdale and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

(Courtesy of Black Bear)

According to the official I Want You Sex synopsis, “Cooper Hoffman stars as the aimless Elliot. A kind-hearted if unmotivated twentysomething, Elliot takes a job working for visual artist Erika Tracy (Wilde), an anti-woke provocateur and unapologetic critic of social and sexual mores. When Erika breaks down office boundaries and takes Elliot on as her sexual muse and subordinate, he is soon thrown into a tailspin. Their sexually charged relationship makes him question his own desires, fantasies, and relationships with his uptight girlfriend (Charli XCX) and repressed roommate (Chase Sui Wonders).”

The movie had considerable buzz heading into its premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it was met widely with somewhat hesitant critical approval. New York magazine wrote, “The director and his cast are clearly having so much fun, and that fun carries through to the audience. Who ultimately cares if they don’t quite stick the landing?”

(Courtesy of Black Bear)

RogerEbert.com praised Hoffman, writing, At a certain point, it feels like ‘I Want Your Sex’ is about to get a bit sharper teeth, but it’s consistently funny, along with being a further reminder that Cooper Hoffman can do just about anything.” Wilde was also singled out by the Wall Street Journal for her for her eye-catching performance: “Ms. Wilde is outrageously funny in the movie, whose sexually explicit nature was an eyebrow-raiser even for this famously unruly celebration of edgy work.”

The movie was co-written by formerVice sex correspondent Karley Sciortino and Araki, and is already garnering plenty of positive critical reviews, with an 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Magnolia Pictures just acquired the distribution rights to I Want Your Sex, and while no trailer has been released yet, expect one to arrive before a major theatrical release later this year.