Inside the 2021 Maxim Hot 100 Party

Hosted by Hot 100 cover star Teyana Taylor, the Maxim & Made Special event drew NBA stars Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard, rapper Offset, and singer Chris Brown.

Teyana Taylor Made Nightlife

Maxim, in partnership with MADE Special, recently celebrated a long-awaited return to in-person events with the 2021 Hot 100 party in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Maxim Hot 100 leader Teyana Taylor, guests celebrating Taylor's groundbreaking cover achievement included NBA stars Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard, rapper Offset and singer Chris Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Musical sets by DJ Mike Danger and DJ Bad kept the party bumping, and guests enjoyed exclusive products from Balance LA, Goodiez and Billy Kimber. BioXcellerator—the world leader in stem cell therapy—made its debut as the official title sponsor for the Maxim Hot 100 event.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch the sizzling Maxim Hot 100 party recap in the video above, and check out some of the night's hottest photo highlights here:

Teyana Taylor Made Nightlife

Made Nightlife

Made Nightlife

Chris Brown Made Nightlife

Made Nightlife

Made Nightlife

Made Nightlife

Special thanks to madenightlife.com which served as Maxim's contributing partner at the fun-filled event.