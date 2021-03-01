January Jones Goes Viral For Wearing Throwback Golden Globes Dress

"10 years later and it still, (sorta), fits."

January Jones celebrated a socially-distanced Golden Globes by donning the same smoldering Versace dress she wore on the entertainment awards show's red carpet a decade ago.

The 43-year-old Mad Men alum hasn't missed a beat since she wore the plunging red gown to the Golden Globes in 2011, when the beloved period series was nominated for Best TV Drama.

"10 yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," Jones captioned a pair pics showing the riveting reprisal.

Her on-screen daughter, Kiernan Shipka, also got in on the fashion flashback. As W notes, the 21-year-old actress tried on the plum-colored Papo d'Anjo dress she wore next to Jones 10 years earlier.

"Hey @januaryjones," Shipka captioned the photos, "I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago."

The 78th Golden Globes Awards kicked off after being delayed for two months by the coronavirus pandemic, with many stars electing to tune in from home.

Notable winners include Nomadland for best movie drama, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for best movie comedy, The Crown for best TV drama, and Schitt's Creek for best TV comedy.

Visit the official Golden Globes website to see the full list of winners and nominees.