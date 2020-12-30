See January Jones' Hottest Instagram Photos of 2020

Her thirst trap trolling of the National Enquirer isn't the "Mad Men" beauty's only sultry 2020 snap that's turning heads.

Leave it to January Jones to make a thirst trap newsworthy. The 42-year-old Mad Men actress recently served up a scantily-clad clap back to the National Enquirer after the American tabloid characterized her slew of recent bikini photos as "desperate cries for attention."

Jones responded with an expert-level troll, posting a photo of herself in a bright pink high-waisted bikini with her third digit extended. The cheeky caption read, "Had to do it. #DESPERATE." And that was just one sultry 'gram that happened to make the rounds (though not her sole sensational snap of the year). See Jones' 10 other sexiest IG posts of 2020 below:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Triple-digit temps were matched by this red-hot magenta bikini.

Jones flashed a glowing smile in another tantalizing two-piece.

The meteorological term "heat dome" was aptly inserted into Instagram lexicon.

Color-matched lip stick and hair highlights popped when paired with a lacy white lingerie top.

Her cheeky roast of the National Enquirer continued with this steamy Mad Men scene-turned-meme.

Jones used witty wordplay to caption this cleavage-baring selfie, "Making mammeries."

This barely-there halterneck bikini pic racked up over 110,000 likes from Jones' 1 million followers.

Shape magazine featured Jones' ageless physique on the cover of its March 2020 issue.

She thanked her fans for support by sending hippie vibes in a striped crop top.

Jones showed her penchant for pulling off low angles in while wearing an elegant black top in this mid-January upload.