Jeff Bezos Responds to Viral Video of Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Talking to Leonardo DiCaprio

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…”

(Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos has a message for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Amazon founder and world’s second-richest man is leaning into the attention spawned by a viral video showing a particularly awkward interaction between himself, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, and the Oscar-winning actor.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

The widely-circulated clip shows DiCaprio with his arm around Sanchez as they engage in a brief-but-intensely focused conversation at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, while Bezos lingers in the background.

Bezos has since responded to the viral moment by sending a playfully ominous tweet aimed at DiCaprio.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something …” Bezos captioned a photo in which he’s posing shirtless behind a sign reading, “Danger! Steep Cliff – Fatal Drop.”

Bezos’ tweet adds to a growing list of reactions to the uncomfortable red carpet encounter, which has been viewed over 11 million times in a post by 2Cool2Blog.

Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8 — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021

“Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo,” one Twitter user wrote, per Newsweek.

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her pic.twitter.com/tXIlb7vYII — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) November 7, 2021

Another added, “Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio,” while Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman joked, “Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her.”

Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/Pr8O2qWzn3 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 8, 2021

Bezos began dating Sanchez, a TV newscaster, in January 2019. According to Business Insider, they were outed as a couple shortly after Bezos announced the end of his 25-year-long marriage to MacKenzie Scott.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has been dating 24-year-old model and actor Camila Morrone since December 2017.