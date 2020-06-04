Jennifer Aniston's Iconic Nude Portrait Is Being Auctioned For Coronavirus Relief

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is contributing to coronavirus relief in a truly artistic way. As part of Christie's RADArt4Aid charity auction, the ageless actress is selling a striking black-and-white nude portrait of herself to benefit the worthy cause.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The photo of a then-26-year-old Aniston was captured by photographer Mark Seliger in November of 1995, shortly after Friends premiered. See the photo and Seliger's development process in the Instagram gallery above.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief," Aniston wrote in the post's caption, adding that 100 percent of proceeds will go to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Aniston's is one of 26 celebrity photos on offer, all of which were lensed by Seliger over his 30-year-career. Other iconic subjects include Bruce Springsteen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kurt Cobain, Barack Obama and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"The first time I met Jennifer Aniston I knew she was going to be a big star," Seliger told Christie's.

"I was given an assignment to photograph the cast of Friends and they were still a little stunned at how quickly the show had taken off. There was a wonderful stylist, a massive ball of energy, named Chris McMillan who was responsible for the famous 'Rachel' cut."

As chief photographer for Rolling Stone from 1992 to 2002, Seliger also shot over 100 covers for the magazine—including Aniston's classic turn.

"Immediately after the shoot I recommended Jennifer for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, which of course she got. Since then we’ve worked together many times — she’s incredibly loyal and still as lovely as the first time I met her."

The current bid for Aniston's portrait is $8,000. Visit Christie's website to learn more before the auction ends on June 12.