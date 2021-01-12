Jennifer Lopez Shows Off 'Beach Bum' in New Bikini Photo

"The most perfect body in the whole world."
Jennifer Lopez Promo

We're barely two weeks into 2021, but Jennifer Lopez has already provided even more reasons for fans to follow her on Instagram.

Perhaps the most compelling is her clever redefinition of the phrase "beach bum." The 51-year-old pop superstar and actress' sand-covered derriere and killer body were on display in a fuchsia Brazilian-style high-waisted bikini, while a matching Christian Dior bucket hat elevated the cheeky look.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, the model daughter of veteran supe Christie Brinkley, liked the post, while J.Lo's 138 million followers sounded off in the comments. 

"THE MOST PERFECT BODY IN THE WHOLE WORLD," one wrote before a string of "fire" emojis. "The Real Queen," said another.  

Another more recent post featured two photos: one of the "In the Morning" singer rocking a green one-piece on a paddle board, and another in which she's bundled up in a floral North Face coat. 

"How last week started, how it’s going this week," she captioned the post, seemingly in reference to the political turmoil that arose after the U.S. Capitol was invaded by protesters. 

Lopez's figure doesn't come without hard work, as evidenced by this photo of her hitting a chest fly in a white crop top. 

"Monday morning!! Let’s get it!!!" Lopez wrote. We'll take that piece of #MondayMotivation any day of the week. 

