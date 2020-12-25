Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2020
Jennifer Lopez turned 51 in 2020, but the Latin/R&B-fusing pop superstar and actress has got the Instagram energy of a 20-something influencer. Whether she's promoting her latest music with nude album art, starring in cover a shoot, or snapping a bikini-clad selfie, you can always count on grade-A content from her feed. Behold Lopez's 10 sexiest Instagram posts of the year below:
J.Lo made headlines in November when she bared it all on the cover of her new single "In the Morning."
A messy-haired, barely-dressed Lopez in black stiletto boots served as an eye-catching ad for Designer Warehouse Shoes.
Like Kate Beckinsale and Kylie Jenner, Lopez also participated in the presidential election-themed thirst trap trend.
A bonus photo from J. Lo and Marry Me co-star Maluma's 2020 Billboard Latin issue cover shoot featured the multihyphenate in a black slit dress.
She also sent summery "vacation vibes" to her millions of followers via an eye-popping bikini pic posted in fall.
A pink sports bra and hot air balloon-adorned yoga pants showed off Lopez's killer curves in a bathroom selfie.
The first weekend of summer called for a "vibe check" in this breezy photo featuring a white Guess one-piece.
A second, lower-cut white one-piece was Lopez's attire of choice as she reflected in a pond on Earth Day.
Her powerful legs and hourglass figure popped perfectly in this white string bikini selfie.