Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2020

The 51-year-old pop superstar had seriously hot year on the 'Gram.
Author:
Publish date:
Jennifer Lopez Split Promo

Jennifer Lopez turned 51 in 2020, but the Latin/R&B-fusing pop superstar and actress has got the Instagram energy of a 20-something influencer. Whether she's promoting her latest music with nude album art, starring in cover a shoot, or snapping a bikini-clad selfie, you can always count on grade-A content from her feed. Behold Lopez's 10 sexiest Instagram posts of the year below:

J.Lo made headlines in November when she bared it all on the cover of her new single "In the Morning." 

A messy-haired, barely-dressed Lopez in black stiletto boots served as an eye-catching ad for Designer Warehouse Shoes. 

Like Kate Beckinsale and Kylie Jenner, Lopez also participated in the presidential election-themed thirst trap trend. 

A bonus photo from J. Lo and Marry Me co-star Maluma's 2020 Billboard Latin issue cover shoot featured the multihyphenate in a black slit dress.   

She also sent summery "vacation vibes" to her millions of followers via an eye-popping bikini pic posted in fall

A pink sports bra and hot air balloon-adorned yoga pants showed off Lopez's killer curves in a bathroom selfie.

The first weekend of summer called for a "vibe check" in this breezy photo featuring a white Guess one-piece

A second, lower-cut white one-piece was Lopez's attire of choice as she reflected in a pond on Earth Day.

Her powerful legs and hourglass figure popped perfectly in this white string bikini selfie. 

