Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping Nude Cover Art of New Single

Jennifer Lopez stripped town to tease her upcoming single "In the Morning," drawing praise from models and celebrities in the process.

The 51-year-old pop singer posed totally nude with her toned figure on full display to promote the track, which is out Friday.

The sultry post's comments section filled up with complimentary remarks from blue checkmarked-accounts. Model Sommer Ray gave it three "fire emojis," fellow singer-songwriter Rita Ora declared the “Pa Ti” artist a "legend," and celebrity fitness influencer Massy Arias wrote, "Goals and respect for life. So many years have gone by and yet, here you are continuing to be better every year. That’s inspiring!"

The post amassed 7 million likes and counting, besting another previously shared promotional video showing close-ups from the nude shoot, which is credited to photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In fact, the nude post is already more popular than this summery bikini snap that made the rounds earlier this year.

