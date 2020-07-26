Joe Rogan Leaving L.A. For Texas Where He Says There's More Freedom

Joe Rogan has never been a creature of Hollywood. That you can't pin down his politics alone is one indication: In a famously left-leaning place, Rogan is always marching to the beat of his own drummer, pleasing and angering liberals and conservatives to an equal degree. So maybe it's not such a surprise to learn from a recent episode of his wildly popular podcast that Rogan has had it with LA and is heading to Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rogan talked about the move while interviewing CEO and Spartan and Death Race founder Joe De Sena.

Joe Rogan is outta here Getty Images

De Sena brought up the subject and Rogan said, "I'm outta here...I'm gonna go to Texas."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rogan continued:

I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it's easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom. Also, I think that...where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. And I think most of the time that's not a problem.



But I think it's exposing the fact that it's a real issue when you look at the number of people that uh, are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue.

The UFC commentator and MMA enthusiast wasn't done with outlining his pretty rational-sounding defense of getting out of LA.

He pointed out the fact that driving in Southern California is hell due to traffic and that the state is bogged down in "economic despair."

"When you look at the homelessness problem that's accelerated radically over the last six, seven, ten years," Rogan said, "I think there's too many people here."

Rogan continued, saying "it's not tenable, I don't think that it's manageable."

He also indirectly criticized the mayor of Los Angeles saying that "every mayor does a shit job of" running the city and he doesn't think anyone "could do a great job of it."

"I think there's certain things you're gonna have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the fuck L.A. is, it's like twenty million-plus people," Rogan concluded.

Rogan said before that he might move, blaming California's "restrictive" COVID-19 lockdown.

If that's still a big part of Rogan's motivation, he might want to keep a wary eye on Texas as he makes his plans—as of July 26 Texas was no. 3 in the United States for most coronavirus infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Then again, California was number one. So perhaps he has a point, after all.