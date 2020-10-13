Kanye West Wants to Guest On 'The Joe Rogan Experience' Podcast

The controversial rapper, producer and sneaker mogul also rebooted his Instagram with a video for his 2020 presidential campaign.

Kanye West Getty Images

Kanye West is a busy man. Between his music and his alleged entry into the race for U.S. president, the hip hop icon keeps popping up, often introducing some new wrinkle in his ongoing public drama via Twitter. Like his desire to guest on Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week," West tweeted Monday, "I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend."

With the tweet West posted a brief video of Rogan expressing some observations about him, focusing on the rapper's intense personality and comparing him—in a way—to Tesla genius Elon Musk.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kanye also rebooted his Instagram account which has been dormant since 2018, and he did that in a big way, with a campaign video for his presidential run.

"we stepping out on faith," West wrote in the caption for the 1:22 video, in which he is seen against a black and white American flag background talking about "America's destiny."

West says in part that destiny is to "as a people...revive our commitment to faith," and "become the people God intended us to be."

Even if the seriousness of Kanye West's run for president is in question, it seems clear that his expressions of faith are sincere—and that if nothing else, the man knows how to get people to pay attention.