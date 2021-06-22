Kendall Jenner Slams 'Kardashian Curse', Says NBA Players 'Need to Take That Responsibility'

NBA players who have been linked to a Kardashian sister include Kendall's current boyfriend Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, James Harden and Kris Humphries.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kendall Jenner just dunked on the so-called "Kardashian curse" that supposedly afflicts NBA players who dare to date one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's five sisters.

In a TMZ clip of following the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Bravo host Andy Cohen relayed a question from a fan, "Who in the family believes in the Kardashian curse?"

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

"I'm very excited about this question," Kendall responded. "What I don't like about this narrative is that the blame is on us. I think the men need to take that responsibility. It's almost offensive, personally."

TMZ notes the laundry list of high-profile NBA athletes who have been romantically tied to a Kardashian or Jenner sibling, including Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, James Harden, and Ben Simmons. Kendall also publicly confirmed with Cohen that the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is her current boyfriend. 

"I think that we're all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And, when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them and as a family, we all love them so much," Kendall said.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner added that two of the aforementioned players, Odom and Thompson, are NBA champions. Former NFL star Reggie Bush, who dated Kim Kardashian, has a Super Bowl ring. 

The idea of a Kardashian Curse certainly doesn't apply to musical artists. Kim's soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West is a hip-hop superstar and megarich fashion mogul, and Kylie Jenner's rapper ex Travis Scott is also hugely successful. 

Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are still friendly co-parents and shared this Father's Day IG tribute.

"One day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are," Kylie captioned the cuddly photo. "We are so blessed to have you."

But despite Kendall officially slapping down the Kardashian Curse, we've got a feeling haters will continue to unfairly fuel the fire—just ask beleaguered 76ers guard Ben Simmons, whose poor play is being blamed for the Sixers collapsing in the playoffs.

No image description

Kendall Jenner Promo
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Slams 'Kardashian Curse', Says NBA Players 'Need to Take That Responsibility'

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Promo
Entertainment

Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Set To Drive This Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept in 'The Flash'

001se14892r3
Entertainment

Action-Packed 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Explores Origins of Mysterious G.I. Joe Character

Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib
Sports

NFL Stars Praise Raiders' Carl Nassib For Being First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

extra-butter-adidas-happy-gilmore-6
Style

'Happy Gilmore' 25th Anniversary Celebrated With New Sportswear Line

Air Jordan I HI OG Promo
Style

Nike Unveils Throwback Air Jordans Marking MJ's NBA Championship Legacy

Paul Walker Fast and Furious Supra Promo
Rides

Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra Is The Most Expensive Ever Sold

foo-fighters-chappelle-msg-montage
Entertainment

Watch Dave Chappelle Sing Radiohead's 'Creep' at Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden Concert

2021 Amazon Prime Day Deals Promo Split
Style

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals For Menswear, Tech and Gear

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT