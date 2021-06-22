Kendall Jenner Slams 'Kardashian Curse', Says NBA Players 'Need to Take That Responsibility'

NBA players who have been linked to a Kardashian sister include Kendall's current boyfriend Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, James Harden and Kris Humphries.

Kendall Jenner just dunked on the so-called "Kardashian curse" that supposedly afflicts NBA players who dare to date one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's five sisters.

In a TMZ clip of following the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Bravo host Andy Cohen relayed a question from a fan, "Who in the family believes in the Kardashian curse?"

"I'm very excited about this question," Kendall responded. "What I don't like about this narrative is that the blame is on us. I think the men need to take that responsibility. It's almost offensive, personally."

TMZ notes the laundry list of high-profile NBA athletes who have been romantically tied to a Kardashian or Jenner sibling, including Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, James Harden, and Ben Simmons. Kendall also publicly confirmed with Cohen that the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is her current boyfriend.

"I think that we're all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And, when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them and as a family, we all love them so much," Kendall said.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner added that two of the aforementioned players, Odom and Thompson, are NBA champions. Former NFL star Reggie Bush, who dated Kim Kardashian, has a Super Bowl ring.

The idea of a Kardashian Curse certainly doesn't apply to musical artists. Kim's soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West is a hip-hop superstar and megarich fashion mogul, and Kylie Jenner's rapper ex Travis Scott is also hugely successful.

Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are still friendly co-parents and shared this Father's Day IG tribute.

"One day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are," Kylie captioned the cuddly photo. "We are so blessed to have you."

But despite Kendall officially slapping down the Kardashian Curse, we've got a feeling haters will continue to unfairly fuel the fire—just ask beleaguered 76ers guard Ben Simmons, whose poor play is being blamed for the Sixers collapsing in the playoffs.