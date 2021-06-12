Kim Kardashian Goes Hot Tubbing in Nude Bikini for 'KUWTK' Finale

(Photo: Getty Images)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians went out on a steamy note, as Kim Kardashian stepped into a hot tub wearing a nude-colored bikini.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul donned a barely-there two-piece adorned with Kimoji-inspired peaches up top. See a collection of images from the sizzling hangout session via The Daily Mail link below:

She was joined in the jacuzzi by sisters Kourtney and Kendall for a discussion about her crumbling relationship with Kanye West from a vacation spot in Lake Tahoe. In the finale to the long-running E! reality show, Kim also revealed to mom Kris Jenner that she's lonely and jealous of Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Boston Celtics star Tristan Thompson.

“I have all the big things,” she said per the New York Post. “I have the extravagant everything you could ever possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I know that … and I’m grateful for those experiences. But, I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

As Kim's romantic troubles were being broadcast, her estranged husband curiously unfollowed the entire Kardashian Klan on Twitter. The "Heartless" hip-hop mogul, who is reportedly dating supermodel Irina Shayk, still follows the mother of his four children on Instagram.

A source speaking to the Post speculated that West's latest relationship is about more than making a quick rebound, but maintaining high status in pop culture.

“For Kanye, it’s about keeping up his image. … He has a stream of projects coming up,” a fashion insider explained. "Plus, this is excellent for her career. She’s a gorgeous girl, but the path to being a supermodel is sometimes dating someone very famous to put them over the top."

“Once you start being on the cover of glossy grocery-store magazines, then your name recognition goes up and your price goes up. It’s the best way to be relevant.”