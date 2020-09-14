Kendall Jenner On Being a 'Stoner' And Loving Cannabis

The supermodel opens up about her love of marijuana.

Kendall Jenner has got a need for weed.

The top-earning supermodel and reality show superstar revealed her love of cannabis on a recent episode of the Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast.

“I am a stoner,” 24-year-old Jenner said, adding: “No one knows that so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

Page Six reports that Jenner isn't the only Kardashian who loves to indulge in cannabis products (recreational weed is, after all, legal in California.) Big sister Kim Kardashian is a famous fan of CBD as well.

Kardashian revealed last year that she enjoys using CBD products and even threw a CBD-themed baby shower ahead of welcoming her fourth child with Kanye West via surrogate.

“I started taking CBD and it really changed things for me,” Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog Poosh last fall. “It calms me down automatically.”

