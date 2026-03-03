Kevin O’Leary Flaunts $20 Million Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant Trading Card At SAG Awards

The “Shark Tank” investor’s trading card has appreciated massively since he purchased the collectible in August.

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Call him a “card shark.” Business mogul, Shark Tank investor and Marty Supreme star Kevin O’Leary rocked a truly one-of-a-kind accessory on the SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, where he and the cast of A24’s acclaimed Timothée Chalamet-led (and extremely profitable) ping-pong drama were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

O’Leary donned a 2007-2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autograph card featuring NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. According to Page Six, he purchased the collectible for $12.9 million last August. Encased in a bespoke Tiffany & Co. design featuring 2.2 pounds of white gold, 100 carats of diamonds, and 10 carats of rubies, the card is now worth an eye-watering $19.2 million, according to O’Leary.

With the item’s acquisition last year by O’Leary and fellow investors Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw, it became the most expensive card ever and the second-most expensive sports collectible of all time, only behind Babe Ruth’s 1932 jersey.

“I’m looking at this card the same way as if you could have bought a Picasso in 1962,” O’Leary told the Associated Press, noting that the historic investment piece has “done better than crypto. I brought this back because I want to bring Kobe back to LA on such a big night in the city. It’s the first time we brought it out; I thought it would be great for the red carpet.”

The blingy moment proved one of the buzziest for the Marty Supreme cast, which lost the major award to Sinners. The supernatural horror movie set in the Jim Crow South also saw Michael B. Jordan beat Chalamet for Male Actor in a Leading Role, adding to a list of accolades that also includes sky-high Rotten Tomatoes ratings of 97 percent critic and 96 percent audience scores. Both Sinners and Marty Supreme are nominated for several of the most prestigious Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. We’ll see if O’Leary’s nearly $20 million trading card makes a second appearance.