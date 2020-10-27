Kim Kardashian Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sultry Bikini Photos

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's 190 million Instagram followers were treated to four bikini-clad photos in honor of her 40th birthday—not that the reality TV star ever needs a reason to drop a thirst trap on the 'Gram.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

An unspecified tropical locale served as the setting for the beachy snaps, which were simply captioned "This is 40!" and posted days after her birthday on October 21.

On the actual date, the KKK Beauty mogul dropped a shot of her posing atop a giant paper mache cake while donning a piece from the brand's October birthstone-inspired Opalescent collection.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A third birthday-themed gallery took fans inside Kardashian's epic private surprise party featuring thoughtful recreations of celebrations past.

"You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special," Karadashian wrote. "They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything!"

Kardashian received many well-wishes from friends and family, including husband Kanye West.

“Been doing empty stadiums,” West tweeted, sharing a photo from their 2013 engagement. “Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.”

Help send Kardashian into her 40s by enjoying a few of her greatest recent 'grams below: