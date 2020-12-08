Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Green Bikini in New Instagram Photo Shoot

Green with envy.
Author:
Publish date:
Kim Kardashian 2

Kim Kardashian caught all the right angles in her latest Instagram thirst trap. 

The 40-year-old reality TV mogul sported a dark green string bikini while enjoying wilderness views from a hot tub in a pair of Instagram photos captioned, "Always find your light!"

Her family and 192 million followers swooned over the snaps. "I am dying," sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments. 

"GORGEOUS!" said another. A third added, "You're glowing!!!"

The pic already has already received over 4.8 million likes. Her second most-recent scantily clad photo, in which she "reflects" on a closet floor while rocking a bright white bikini, racked up just over 3 million likes and a "stunning" remark from none other than Paris Hilton. 

With fiery content like this, it's only a matter of time before Kardashian breaks 200 million IG followers to join half-sister Kylie Jenner in the exclusive club. 

Let us continue to make our case with a few more great 'grams below: 

No image description

apple-airpods-max-image
Gear

Apple Unveils $549 AirPods Max  Over-Ear Headphones Available on Dec. 15

Kim Kardashian Promo
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Green Bikini in New Instagram Photo Shoot

Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

These Are The Absolute Best Whiskeys of 2020

Triton 3300-6 Promo
Rides

Triton’s Latest Mini Submarine Is Ready To Go Deep

Gwen Stefani Just a Girl Outfit Promo
Entertainment

Gwen Stefani Recreates Iconic 'Just a Girl' Outfit 25 Years Later

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer's Watch Promo
Style

Timex Teams With Nigel Cabourn on Royal Navy-Inspired Watch

austin-luminar-billionaire-1
News

Meet The 25-Year-Old Tech CEO Who is Now 'World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire'

cruel-intentions-kiss
Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Recreate Famous ‘Cruel Intentions’ Kiss For 2020

Marisa Papen With Sharks Promo
Travel

See Amazing Photos of Model Marisa Papen Swimming Nude With Sharks in 2021 Calendar