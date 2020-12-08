Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Green Bikini in New Instagram Photo Shoot

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian caught all the right angles in her latest Instagram thirst trap.

The 40-year-old reality TV mogul sported a dark green string bikini while enjoying wilderness views from a hot tub in a pair of Instagram photos captioned, "Always find your light!"

Her family and 192 million followers swooned over the snaps. "I am dying," sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments.

"GORGEOUS!" said another. A third added, "You're glowing!!!"

The pic already has already received over 4.8 million likes. Her second most-recent scantily clad photo, in which she "reflects" on a closet floor while rocking a bright white bikini, racked up just over 3 million likes and a "stunning" remark from none other than Paris Hilton.

With fiery content like this, it's only a matter of time before Kardashian breaks 200 million IG followers to join half-sister Kylie Jenner in the exclusive club.

Let us continue to make our case with a few more great 'grams below: