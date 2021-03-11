Kylie Jenner's Latest Swimsuit Video Is Her Most Popular Instagram Post of 2021 So Far

This two-second clip has racked up more than 25 million likes.
Author:
Publish date:

A deceptively simple bikini video has proven to be Kylie Jenner's most engaged Instagram post of the year, and it's not even close. 

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, who notched four of 2020's most-liked posts, recently dropped this audio-less, two-second clip of herself posing in a plunging black top and skin-tight skirt: 

Incredibly, the vid has well over 26.2 million views, out-performing all of her other grams in likes or views posted since January 1. 

The view-like comparison isn't perfect, as Instagram videos autoplay when opened for a view, while users have to actively hit the "heart" icon to tally a like. 

But the bodacious bikini clip has also bested two other videos—a boomerang selfie that hit 8.1 million views, and snowboarding footage of her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi. The latter amassed around 23.6 million views.  

Meanwhile, her other popular Instagram posts, which generally involve scanty swimwear or a plug for half-sister Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line, rarely top 10 million likes. However, it's worth noting that her most-liked posts from last year featured Stormi or Scott.  

Perhaps Jenner is about to have an even bigger year than last on the 'gram. 

No image description

Hennessey Performance 2021 McLaren 765LT Promo
Rides

Hennessey Performance's Most Powerful McLaren Ever Is the 1,000-HP 765LT

st-andrews-little-ragged-island-bahamas11_eluyba-promo
Travel

One of the Largest Private Islands in the Bahamas Can Be Yours For $19.5 Million

Kylie Jenner Promo
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's Latest Swimsuit Video Is Her Most Popular Instagram Post of 2021 So Far

Beam Elevate Promo 1
Sports

Two Former Pro Athletes Launch a Must-Have Hydration Product

rick-ross-coming-2-america-zamunda
Entertainment

'Coming 2 America': The Royal Palace of Zamunda Was Set In Rick Ross' Real House

Elizabeth Banks Promo
Entertainment

Elizabeth Banks to Direct Movie Based on True Story of 'Cocaine Bear'

mannion 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 19: Jonathan Mannion

Lupin-Season-2
Entertainment

Netflix Drops Trailer for 'Lupin' Season 2

MBandF_HM4_KittyHawk_Front_HRES_CMYK
Gear

MB&F's Fighter Jet-Inspired 'Kittyhawk' HM4 Watch Takes Flight