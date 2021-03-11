Kylie Jenner's Latest Swimsuit Video Is Her Most Popular Instagram Post of 2021 So Far

This two-second clip has racked up more than 25 million likes.

A deceptively simple bikini video has proven to be Kylie Jenner's most engaged Instagram post of the year, and it's not even close.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, who notched four of 2020's most-liked posts, recently dropped this audio-less, two-second clip of herself posing in a plunging black top and skin-tight skirt:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Incredibly, the vid has well over 26.2 million views, out-performing all of her other grams in likes or views posted since January 1.

The view-like comparison isn't perfect, as Instagram videos autoplay when opened for a view, while users have to actively hit the "heart" icon to tally a like.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But the bodacious bikini clip has also bested two other videos—a boomerang selfie that hit 8.1 million views, and snowboarding footage of her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi. The latter amassed around 23.6 million views.

Meanwhile, her other popular Instagram posts, which generally involve scanty swimwear or a plug for half-sister Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line, rarely top 10 million likes. However, it's worth noting that her most-liked posts from last year featured Stormi or Scott.

Perhaps Jenner is about to have an even bigger year than last on the 'gram.