Lana Del Rey & Addison Rae Join Forces For Wembley Stadium Shows

During both performances, they sang Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” followed by Del Rey’s “57.5” as part of Rae’s first-ever stadium sets.

(Lana Del Rey/YouTube)

This past Fourth of July weekend didn’t just feature the Oasis reunion tour kick-off concert, the star-studded Black Sabbath farewell concert and Dua Lipa and other famous beauties sharing bikini selfies. It also saw former Maxim cover star and pop legend Lana Del Rey headlining London’s iconic Wembley Stadium July 3-4. Uproxx reports that on both nights, Del Rey enlisted influencer-turned-pop phenom Addison Rae as her opener, with Rae joining Del Rey during the main set on both nights as well.

During both performances, they sang Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” followed by Del Rey’s “57.5” as part of Rae’s first-ever stadium sets. Meanwhile, during Rae’s first opening performance on the 3rd (as setlist.fm notes), Rae sang seven songs, including the live debuts of “Money Is Everything” and “Summer Forever.” Check out Del Rey’s setlist from the first night and the joint videos below.

Lana Del Rey’s Wembley Stadium Setlist

1. “Stars Fell On Alabama”

2. “Henry, Come On”

3. “Stand By Your Man”

4. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

5. “Ultraviolence”

6. “Ride”

7. “Video Games”

8. “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

9. “Quiet In The South”

10. “Young And Beautiful”

11. “Summertime Sadness”

12. “Born To Die”

13. “Venice Bitch”

14. “Diet Pepsi” (Addison Rae cover, with Addison Rae)

15. “57.5” (with Addison Rae)

16. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver cover)