Lana Del Rey Has Once Again Changed The Name Of Her Upcoming Country Album

The singer and former Maxim cover star has a hot new title for her widely-anticipated album.

(Xavi Torrent/Redferns via Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey has changed the name of her upcoming country-inspired album—again. The sultry singer and former Maxim cover star first declared the album would carry the rather on-the-nose title of Lasso back in early 2024 and was set for release that September. At the time, Del Rey said, “The songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

The next month, Uproxx points out that Del Rey—who turned heads with her modeling campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims— declared that the project had a new title, The Right Person Will Stay, and had an updated release date of May 21, 2025.

But last April, Del Rey indicated the album title and release date had changed yet again. In a new Del Rey interview with W, the fashion publication notes the album is now titled Stove and that Del Rey delayed it again so she could add six new songs to the project.

She told W, “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time. The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, ‘Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?’”

Listen to one of the album’s countrified singles, “Henry, Come On,” below.