Lana Del Rey Shares Country Single, ‘Henry, Come On’

The former Maxim cover star and sometime Skims model teased a track off her upcoming country album.

(Lana Del Rey/YouTube)

Lana Del Rey‘s new country album, The Right Person Will Stay, isn’t dropping until May, but the acclaimed singer just shared a major preview by releasing the single, “Henry, Come On.” The 2014 Maxim cover star and sometime Skims model’s first foray into country is a gorgeously moody ballad with lush strings that even includes the lyric, “Go on and giddy up.”

(SKIMS)

Later this month, Del Rey plays Indio, California’s Stagecoach Festival—also known as Coachella’s country cousin—which is headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. Listen to Lana’s new song and check out her tour dates below.

LANA DEL REY 2025 TOUR DATES

Friday, April 25, Stagecoach Festival, Indio, Calif.

Monday, June 23, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Thursday, June 26, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Saturday, June 28, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England

Monday, June 30, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Thursday, July 3, Wembley Stadium, London, England

Friday, July 4, Wembley Stadium, London, England

Sunday, August 3, Hinterland Music Festival, St. Charles, Iowa