Land Rover Defender Channels Rock Star Energy With Octa Black SUV & Oasis Live ’25 Partnership

The limited edition, blacked-out SUV embodies Defender’s “tough luxury” ethos.

(Land Rover Defender)

The Land Rover Defender, a name synonymous with rugged capability and sophisticated design, is turning up the volume. The beloved British SUV brand just launched the Defender Octa Black, an even bolder limited edition version of its high-performance 4×4, alongside an announcement that Defender is the official automotive partner for the Oasis Live ’25 global reunion tour.

The Defender Octa, already lauded as a master of performance on and off-road, has embraced a decidedly more menacing persona with the Octa Black. This isn’t just a touch of dark trim; it’s an immersive blacked-out reimagining that’s been meticulously applied to 30 exterior elements to elevate its luxury look to unprecedented levels.

(Land Rover Defender)

“There’s no denying the presence and purpose of Defender Octa: it’s the tallest and widest Defender, enabling it to tackle even more extreme terrain,” said Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender, in a statement announcing the pitch-black beauty. “The introduction of Defender Octa Black takes things up a notch. We know our clients love giving their Defenders all-black finishes, so our designers have applied this principle to every possible surface—inside and out—to create the ultimate tough luxury Defender Octa.”

(Land Rover Defender)

The foundation of this dramatic aesthetic is Narvik Black, the truest black in the Defender paint palette. This deep, dark, gloss-finished hue comes standard, but for those seeking an even stealthier look, an optional Matte Protective Film offers a personalized touch. The front undershield and rear scuff plates sport a Satin Black Powder Coat finish, complemented by exposed recovery eyes in the same hue.

(Land Rover Defender)

Contrasting elements like a Gloss Black tow eye cover at the front and Gloss Black quad exhaust tips at the rear provide striking visual accents. Even the iconic Land Rover oval on the grille is rendered in black with darkened silver script, while underbody elements, including the exhaust silencer and center box covers, are finished in either Gloss or Satin Black. The Octa Black offers a choice of 20-inch forged wheels or 22-inch Gloss Black wheels, both featuring black center caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script. Gloss Black brake calipers with contrasting Sentient Silver script complete the foreboding exterior.

(Land Rover Defender)

Step inside the Defender Octa Black, and the theme of “tough luxury” continues with a dramatic flair. For the first time in a Defender, Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat graces the interior, providing a tactile finish to the Performance Seats. These seats feature unique perforation patterns and new stitching details on the backrests. Even the seat backs and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey, ensuring every element contributes to the bold and refined cabin. The Cross Car Beam across the dashboard is finished in Satin Black Powder Coat, and for the ultimate expression of rough-and-tumble luxury, an optional Chopped Carbon Fiber finish is available for interior details.

(Land Rover Defender)

Beyond its striking aesthetics, the $152,000 Defender Octa Black retains the formidable performance capabilities that define the Octa line. It’s powered by a 626 horsepower V8 engine, delivering exhilarating power on any terrain. The innovative 6D Dynamics suspension ensures unparalleled control and comfort, while a dedicated Octa Mode optimizes the vehicle for extreme off-road adventures.

But perhaps the most intriguing feature for music lovers is the integration of Body and Soul Seats (BASS). Developed in partnership with industry leader Subpac, this immersive high-fidelity vibro-acoustic technology allows passengers in the front row Performance Seats to actually feel the music they’re listening to, not just hear it.

Utilizing audio signals from the powerful 700-watt, 15-speaker, Meridian Surround Sound System, BASS incorporates the same AI optimizing software used by the world’s top recording artists and composers, promising an unparalleled auditory experience. The Octa Black also benefits from recent enhancements across the entire Defender line-up, including a crisp new headlight design with a revised signature graphic and flush rear lights with smoked lenses. Inside, a new 13.1-inch touchscreen provides even more intuitive infotainment control. The Defender Octa Black joins the standard Defender Octa, which is now available in new colorways—Sargasso Blue and Borasco Grey—in addition to Charente Grey and Petra Copper.

Defender also announced an official partnership with Oasis Live ’25. Oasis will be transported on their highly anticipated 41-date global tour by a fleet of Defenders as part of a brand deal with the iconic British automaker. The tour kicked off July 4 in Cardiff, Wales and continues with shows in other UK cities before expanding to North America, Asia, Australia, and South America. Check out the North American tour teaser video above.