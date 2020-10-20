The Leaked Plot of LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' Is Even Loonier Than the Original

King James; Bugs Bunny L: Getty Images R: Warner Bros.

The supposed plot of LeBron James' long-awaited Space Jam: A New Legacy has hit Twitter, and it sounds even more bonkers than the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan and a cast of classic Looney Tunes cartoon characters.

A synopsis for the film that was shared on Twitter by Hollywood writer/director Ben Mekler, who is not attached to the film, but claimed he obtained it from an email about a test screening for Space Jam: A New Legacy, adding: "The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it."

The shared screenshot of the beyond-looney synopsis reads:

“During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.’ stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle).

Getty Images

"With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA‘s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

Joining Cheadle and James will be Ceyair J. Wright as LeBron's son Bronny James, Sonequa Martin-Green as Savannah James and NBA and WNBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike. Malcolm D. Lee is directing the sequel while Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler, Duncan Henderson, Maverick Carter and LeBron James will produce.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to premiere on July 16, 2021.