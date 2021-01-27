See Exclusive Photos From Top OnlyFans Model and Influencer Lexy Panterra

The "Twerk Queen"-turned-rapper just hit a major milestone on the popular social media platform.
Author:
Publish date:
Lexy Panterra (4)

Whether you know her as the "Twerk Queen," rapper Virgin Lex, or simply "the Baddie," Lexy Panterra has just notched a major milestone on OnlyFans—get a taste of what to expect from her feed via these exclusive photos.

Lexy Panterra (6)

Without posting a single nude, the TwerkOut fitness class creator-turned-femcee hit a whopping 580,000 subscribers and counting the increasingly popular platform, cementing her as one of the top .02 percent of creators. 

She was the first to drop a music video on the service (for the aptly titled single "OnlyFans") and continues to offer behind-the-scenes glimpses into her lifestyle, be it a sneak peak of her pinup calendar shoot, a clip of her jacuzzi-set late-night smoke sesh, or a bikini-clad snap from a superyacht.

Lexy Panterra (7)

"I believe I do so well on OnlyFans because I'm not afraid to be myself. I give my subscribers a sneak peek into my actual life, without filtering it," she says. 

Lexy Panterra (3)

"I have a niche and stick to it. It's always best to be different and stand out! I have my own management company now, and I'm excited to teach other women my ways and help them grow and monetize their platforms."

Lexy Panterra (2)

Follower Lexy Panterra on OnlyFans for free here

No image description

Dewar's 8-Year Portuguese Smooth Cask Finished Whisky Promo
Food & Drink

Dewar’s Reimagines Traditional Scotch with Latest Cask Release

Highland, North Carolina Promo 1
Travel

Behind The Wheel of a Luxe Mercedes G550 4x4 In the Appalachian Mountains

Lexy Panterra Promo
Entertainment

See Exclusive Photos From Top OnlyFans Model and Influencer Lexy Panterra

coke-coffee-5
Food & Drink

Coke With Coffee Is Now Available In the United States

2020 Indian FTR S Promo
Rides

First Look At The 2022 Indian FTR Street Bike

Elizabeth Hurley Promo (1)
Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley Goes Viral For Posing Topless In Fur Coat on Instagram

DeLorean DMC-12 Promo
Rides

New DeLorean DMC-12 Teased by Legendary Supercar Customizer

Screen Shot 2021-01-21 at 3.50.22 PM
Food & Drink

This $17,000 Hennessy X.O Decanter Is Wrapped In Gold-Dipped Bronze

Lourdes Leon Promo
Entertainment

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Roasts Fans in Raunchy Instagram Debut