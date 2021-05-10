See Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' First Look

“It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people."

Lily James and Sebastian Stan make for one motley crew in these new images from Hulu's upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy.

Hulu shared the lookalike photos on the show's official Instagram account, which revealed the actors' transformation into spitting images of the buxom Baywatch legend and the tatted-up Mötley Crüe drummer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Both teased their roles on Instagram with iconic quotes from Anderson and Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

James wrote, “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people," while Stan wrote, "We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

According to Variety, Pam & Tommy will be a comedic take on the first-ever viral X-rated video—Anderson and Lee's infamous sex tape-at-sea. The trailer has yet to be released, but Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the salacious footage.

"My co-stars @imsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am," Rogen captioned his selfie as Gauthier.

Rogen is also set to executive produce alongside a host of EPs including Dave Franco, the brother of James Franco.

In a timely twist, the Pineapple Express stars' longtime professional relationship may be at odds due to sexual misconduct allegations leveled at Franco. In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times excerpted by CNN, Rogen revealed that any plans to work with Franco are currently on hiatus.

James Franco and Seth Rogen in "Pineapple Express" Sony Pictures

"I do look back at a joke I made on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly," he said in reference to his quip about "pranking" Franco by posing as a young girl on Instagram.

"And I also look back to [a previous interview] where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."