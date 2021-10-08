Listen To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Slay His First Rap Verse on New Song With TechN9ne

“These are some bad dudes in the game and I’m honored to add a little Rock gasoline to their FIRE.”

Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson only needed one take to lay down his first-ever rap verse on TechN9ine’s new track “Face Off”—take a listen at the 2:56 mark below.

The professional wrestler-turned-world’s highest-paid actor and Teremana tequila proprietor follows up machine pistol-paced lines from Tech N9ne, Joey Cool and King Iso with lyrics in halftime to close out the audacious single.

“It’s about tribe, it’s about power. We stay hungry, we devour. Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours,” he begins.

Johnson plucked his most potent “Face Off” lyric for an Instagram caption to promote the track.

“Black and Samoan in veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange, I changed the game, So what’s [my] muthafuckin’ name?” he wrote, adding, “These are some bad dudes in the game and I’m honored to add a little Rock gasoline to their FIRE.”

Johnson’s first foray into the rap game concludes after the music cuts out.

“Thank you brother, TechN9ne. Thank you Teremana,” he can be heard saying as he uncorks what’s presumably bottle of his tequila.

“One take—that’s a wrap. Face off.”