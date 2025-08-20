Livvy Dunne Says She Takes Cues From Taylor Swift On How To Date A Pro Athlete

The former LSU gymnast-turned-influencer and MLB WAG just channeled Margot Robbie’s bath tub scene from “The Big Short” in a new ad for Fanatics Sportsbook.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Livvy Dunne is looking to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for direction in navigating a high-profile relationship with a professional athlete. Dunne, who’s dating Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, recently told the Page Six, “[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates.”

The former LSU gymnast-turned-superstar influencer added that in addition to constantly being scrutinized by the public, “Being with a professional athlete in itself is difficult because they’re always traveling.” Dunne went on to praise the billion-dollar hitmaker’s ability to bridge that gap between artist “savvy business woman.”

“I admire her in so many different ways,” Dunne said. “Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable. I love that.”

(YouTube/Fanatics Sportsbook)

Dunne definitely has an enterprising streak as well. While still on the LSU gymnastics team roster, she was estimated to be the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete, having generated millions in revenue thanks to opportunities made available following the regulatory body’s adoption of the Name, Image and Likeness Policy. She’s since landed the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and, most recently, launched what’s likely a very lucrative campaign for Fanatics Sportsbook. Following teaser images featuring Dunne taking a foamy soak at one end of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium, the sports betting service unveiled ads featuring the stunner explaining various Fanatics promotions, a la Margot Robbie’s steamy “bath tub” scene from The Big Short.

“Fanatics blows every other sports book out of the water.,” Dunne said. “We give you up to 10 percent Fancash back on your bets, win or lose. We protect all of your pro football bets from first-half injuries with fair-play insurance. And this season, we’re giving you a game day guarantee: If you’re betting on football with fanatics, you’re either winning or winning money back in Fancash. Think your sports book beats all that? Sorry to burst your bubble.” Watch the first two Dunne-led Fanatics ads below: