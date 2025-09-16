Mariah The Scientist Embarks On ‘Hearts Sold Separately’ Tour
The alluring R&B star is performing in several major cities across the U.S. in 2026.
Rising R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist just announced a 36-city tour in support of her new album, Hearts Sold Separately. The “Hearts Sold Separately Tour” kicks off January 12, 2026, in Paris. The tour will then head to Europe with stops in Manchester, England; Birmingham, England; London; and Utrecht, Netherlands, before hitting North America. That leg includes shows in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, and will wrap up with a hometown show in Atlanta on April 10.
The Live Nation-produced tour follows Mariah the Scientist’s sold-out “To Be Eaten Alive Tour” in 2024. Hearts Sold Separately, the artist’s fourth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest-charting debut of her career. The album also produced three Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, including “Burning Blue,” “Is It a Crime?” featuring Kali Uchis, and “Sacrifice.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com. Presale tickets for Verizon customers will be available starting Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. local time.
Mariah The Scientist Hearts Sold Separately Tour Dates
- Monday, January 12 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
- Wednesday, January 14 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
- Thursday, January 15 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
- Saturday, January 17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
- Tuesday, January 20 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda
- Friday, February 13 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
- Monday, February 16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando
- Wednesday, February 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Friday, February 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
- Saturday, February 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tuesday, February 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
- Wednesday, February 25 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
- Friday, February 27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Saturday, February 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Tuesday, March 3 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
- Thursday, March 5 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
- Sunday, March 8 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- Tuesday, March 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Wednesday, March 11 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Saturday, March 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
- Sunday, March 15 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
- Wednesday, March 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Thursday, March 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
- Saturday, March 21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
- Sunday, March 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
- Tuesday, March 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- Thursday, March 26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
- Saturday, March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- Tuesday, March 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
- Wednesday, April 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Friday, April 3 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Saturday, April 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Sunday, April 5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
- Tuesday, April 7 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
- Wednesday, April 8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
- Friday, April 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy