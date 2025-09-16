Mariah The Scientist Embarks On ‘Hearts Sold Separately’ Tour

The alluring R&B star is performing in several major cities across the U.S. in 2026.

(Live Nation)

Rising R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist just announced a 36-city tour in support of her new album, Hearts Sold Separately. The “Hearts Sold Separately Tour” kicks off January 12, 2026, in Paris. The tour will then head to Europe with stops in Manchester, England; Birmingham, England; London; and Utrecht, Netherlands, before hitting North America. That leg includes shows in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, and will wrap up with a hometown show in Atlanta on April 10.

(Live Nation)

The Live Nation-produced tour follows Mariah the Scientist’s sold-out “To Be Eaten Alive Tour” in 2024. Hearts Sold Separately, the artist’s fourth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest-charting debut of her career. The album also produced three Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, including “Burning Blue,” “Is It a Crime?” featuring Kali Uchis, and “Sacrifice.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com. Presale tickets for Verizon customers will be available starting Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

(Live Nation)

Mariah The Scientist Hearts Sold Separately Tour Dates