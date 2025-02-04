Maxim’s ‘Big Game in Paradise Party’ Is Miami’s Ultimate VIP Viewing Event

Score tickets for 2025’s hottest Super Bowl watch party at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

Join Maxim for an exclusive poolside Super Bowl LIX Viewing Party at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on Sunday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET at Arkadia Day Club. The Maxim Big Game in Paradise event—hosted in collaboration with art, design and fashion publicist/influencer Timur Tugberk (@timurdc)—will be an unforgettable night of luxury, entertainment, and high-energy game-day vibes, where Miami’s top tastemakers, models and influencers will come together for the ultimate VIP experience.

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of big-screen viewing, filled with exciting giveaways, a mouthwatering Big Game food menu featuring wings, sliders, nachos, and more, and exclusive drink offerings from Casamigos tequila and Crown Royal whisky. Score tickets here to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles from one of South Beach’s hottest venues, which is offering exclusive daybeds and cabanas.

And if you’re going to be in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the Maxim Big Game Party: Saints and Sinners features performances by Loud Luxury, Timbaland and Plastik Funk on Saturday, Feb. 8.