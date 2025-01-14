Loud Luxury, Timbaland & Plastik Funk To Headline 2025 Maxim Big Game Party

Score tickets here for the ultimate Super Bowl Eve bash on February 8 in New Orleans.

Maxim’s 20-year-plus tradition of throwing the biggest and best Super Bowl Eve bash continues in 2025 with the Maxim Big Game Party: Saints and Sinners, presented by unKommon Events. Slated to unfold at the storied 35,000-square-foot French Quarter venue Generations Hall on February 8 in New Orleans, the event will feature festival-worthy sets from hip-hop legend Timbaland, Ibiza icon Plastik Funk, dynamic DJ duo Loud Luxury and a slate of other yet-to-be-revealed artists.

For more than two decades, Maxim’s Super Bowl Eve parties have brought together major celebrities, athletes, media, and top brands to create the most important entertainment moment outside of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Loud Luxury

Past headliners Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent, 21 Savage and The Chainsmokers have performed for A-list attendees like Heidi Klum, Jeremy Renner, Halsey, Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, and countless other celebs who’ve partied with Maxim on the eve of the NFL’s championship game. More details are forthcoming, but look forward to a custom-built pop-up wonderland filled with enticing interactive experiences.

Partygoers can score general admission tickets, VIP packages and tables at maximsb.com or through Dice. Don’t wait, as attendance is limited to just 2,500. See you there!