Meet Model & Fitness Influencer Tess Annique

After getting clean and sober, she's been sharing inspirational photos of impressive physique on Instagram.

The toned physique of Tess Annique is no accident. A first-generation U.S. citizen born to German parents, the flourishing fitness influencer was signed to Elite Model Management at 16 and scored her first modeling gig with Cosmopolitan.

Annique went on to pose for major labels like Marcus Neiman, Nike and Guess before recently walking in three shows at Miami Swim Week.

Perhaps her most exciting project is Wellness With Tess, a lifestyle brand focused on fitness, food, mental health, spirituality and general wellness that was born of her decision to get sober in 2017.

She's since experienced a body transformation, but weight loss wasn't a motivating factor.

"I didn't get sober because I wanted to lose 10 pounds. I got sober because I sick of being miserable and I wanted to get happy," she writes on WWT.

"Working out and moving my body made me happy. Learning to cook healthy food made me happy. Being proud of who I was made me happy."

If you're looking for a bit of fitness goal motivation, check out more from her Instagram here: