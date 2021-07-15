Meet Model & Fitness Influencer Tess Annique

After getting clean and sober, she's been sharing inspirational photos of impressive physique on Instagram.
Author:
Publish date:
Make Up: @makeupbyalexis, Hair: Brandon Hall/@justaguywithabrush, Trainer: Kevin Bodda/@kevinbfit, Gym: Fit Club LV/@fitclub, Top: Zara, Bottoms: Forplay, Wraps: Nike, Jewelry: Hottie

Make Up: @makeupbyalexis, Hair: Brandon Hall/@justaguywithabrush, Trainer: Kevin Bodda/@kevinbfit, Gym: Fit Club LV/@fitclub, Top: Zara, Bottoms: Forplay, Wraps: Nike, Jewelry: Hottie

Top and bottom: Fashion Nova

Top and bottom: Fashion Nova

The toned physique of Tess Annique is no accident. A first-generation U.S. citizen born to German parents, the flourishing fitness influencer was signed to Elite Model Management at 16 and scored her first modeling gig with Cosmopolitan. 

Top and bottom: Fashion Nova/@fashionnova

Top and bottom: Fashion Nova/@fashionnova

Annique went on to pose for major labels like Marcus Neiman, Nike and Guess before recently walking in three shows at Miami Swim Week. 

Top: Zara, Bottoms: Forplay, Wraps: Nike, Jewelry: Hottie

Top: Zara, Bottoms: Forplay, Wraps: Nike, Jewelry: Hottie

Perhaps her most exciting project is Wellness With Tess, a lifestyle brand focused on fitness, food, mental health, spirituality and general wellness that was born of her decision to get sober in 2017. 

Bra and Shorts: Adam Selman, Gloves: Nike

Bra and Shorts: Adam Selman, Gloves: Nike

She's since experienced a body transformation, but weight loss wasn't a motivating factor.  

"I didn't get sober because I wanted to lose 10 pounds. I got sober because I sick of being miserable and I wanted to get happy," she writes on WWT

"Working out and moving my body made me happy. Learning to cook healthy food made me happy. Being proud of who I was made me happy."

If you're looking for a bit of fitness goal motivation, check out more from her Instagram here: 

No image description

doge-dogecoin-GettyImages-1299388491
News

Dogecoin Co-Creator Rips Into Entire  Cryptocurrency Concept

Pininfarian Teorema Promo
Rides

The Pininfarina Teorema EV Concept is a Self-Driving Stunner Loaded With AR Tech

deadpool-free-guy-ryan-reynolds
Entertainment

Watch Deadpool Officially Join MCU With Hilarious 'Free Guy' Reaction Video

Rivian R1T x Snow Peak Camping Kitchen Promo
Rides

Rivian Adds Modular Camping Kitchen to 800-HP Electric Pickup Truck

GGB100-8A_GRB200-1B_Theme_5000x3000
Style

G-SHOCK Drops New Master of G Watches in Sleek Black and Gray Colorways

Tess Annique Promo
Entertainment

Meet Model & Fitness Influencer Tess Annique

BUD - The Notorious B.I.G. KV v1-6 HIGH
Food & Drink

Budweiser Unveils Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans

co-heroes-3
Entertainment

SEGA and Relic Entertainment Announce 'Company of Heroes 3'

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Promo
Rides

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S: First Drive Review

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT