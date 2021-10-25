Meet Model and Instagram Influencer Desiree Schlotz
Find out why this rising star just hit 1 million followers on the ‘gram.
Desiree Schlotz has dropped the “hauer” from her last name and more than doubled her Instagram following since we last checked in on the LA-based model and influencer. One of those developments was predictable.
Schlotz recently crossed into seven-figure-following territory on the ‘gram, curating a thirsty feed abound with lingerie-clad poses, inviting images captured in luxury hotel beds, and the occasional chic selfie.
Schlotz’s expansion into travel blogging and the signing of brand ambassadorships with local boutiques have also contributed to her elevated social media status. And by the sounds of her future plans, 2 million followers may not be far away.
“I am using this time to branch out and connect with people, places, and things,” she says. “I am an entrepreneur and am planning to launch my own business soon. Anytime I am able to challenge myself and put myself in situations where I am uncomfortable I know I will attain growth immensely.”
Or as Schlotz says simply in her bio, “Spread Love and Vibe Positive.”