Meet Model and Instagram Influencer Desiree Schlotz

Find out why this rising star just hit 1 million followers on the ‘gram.

(@lolo_creativ)

Desiree Schlotz has dropped the “hauer” from her last name and more than doubled her Instagram following since we last checked in on the LA-based model and influencer. One of those developments was predictable.

(@johnnycinematic)

Schlotz recently crossed into seven-figure-following territory on the ‘gram, curating a thirsty feed abound with lingerie-clad poses, inviting images captured in luxury hotel beds, and the occasional chic selfie.

(@lolo_creativ)

Schlotz’s expansion into travel blogging and the signing of brand ambassadorships with local boutiques have also contributed to her elevated social media status. And by the sounds of her future plans, 2 million followers may not be far away.

(@ger.arte)

“I am using this time to branch out and connect with people, places, and things,” she says. “I am an entrepreneur and am planning to launch my own business soon. Anytime I am able to challenge myself and put myself in situations where I am uncomfortable I know I will attain growth immensely.”

(@lolo_creativ)

Or as Schlotz says simply in her bio, “Spread Love and Vibe Positive.”