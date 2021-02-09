Meet the Winner of Maxim, VersusGame and Triller's $1 Million Super Bowl Challenge

Contest winner Jane Dushane

Introducing the winner of the $1 Million Game contest held by Maxim, VersusGame and Triller—Jane Dushane, a stay-at-home mom from Cadillac, Michigan.

Contest co-hosts Murdabeatz and 24kgoldn revealed the three finalists on Triller Live randomly selected from 540,000 players who participated in three online $1 Million VersusGame contests leading into Super Bowl LV weekend.

While no one got all 10 Big Game questions correct to win the $1 million prize, Dushane did well enough to win a $10,000 cash prize. 

Dushane answered seven of the ten VersusGame questions correctly before the coin toss on Super Bowl Sunday.

As for what she plans to do with her $10,000, Dushane—a mom of two who is expecting a baby girl in May—says she will "probably put that money towards a new vehicle. My 2006 SUV died yesterday, LOL."

Had she won the $1 million grand prize, Dushane says she would have paid off her mortgage, moved into a bigger home and bought a house for her dad. 

Jonathan Levy of Brussels, Belgium and Eli Brown of Oregon were the other two finalists. 

Stay tuned in the near future for more games brought to you by Triller, VersusGame and Maxim.

