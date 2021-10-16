Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Gave a Hilarious Interview That’s Getting Trolled Online

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have become 2021’s reigning headline-grabbing celebrity couple, thanks in-part to their notorious penchant for PDA. But the pair have truly outdone themselves with an eminently quotable profile in the latest British GQ.

The piece kicks off with the couple giving each other tattoos reading, “the darkest fairytale.” That sets the stage for 5,000 words on their carnal attraction and intense chemistry, including several quotes that are being mocked online for their absurdity.

“I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.'” Fox said of her first encounter with MGK.

“He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

Kelly, 31, recounted their first (sort-of) kiss. “She wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

And about those “darkest fairytale” tats, Fox, 35, explained, “It’s ecstasy and agony for sure … I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason. There’s also the demonic side.”

The Internet snark machine predictably kicked into gear, with Twitter users likening the power couple to “high school band kids after one week of dating” and teenage Twilight characters, among other comparisons.

high school band kids after one week of dating: https://t.co/SKn7AN9zcB — helen (@helen) October 12, 2021

Nobody: The couple who married right after high-school: https://t.co/AD3TuWNlTf — Mily Corona (@milikhur) October 12, 2021

Fox promoted the interview on Instagram with a lengthy caption in which she lists key components of their relationship, including “guns, lots of blood, tantric nightmares, binding rituals, and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary.”

Commenters poked fun at Fox’s admirably over-the-top description of true love.

“This should be a don’t do drugs ad cover,” one wrote. Another said, “The tale of second hand embarrassment,” while a third added, “It’s just like…. A lot for a Monday morning Meg.”

With Fox and Kelly’s wild romance fully in the spotlight, whether we like it or not, check out more memes they’ve inspired:

Just saw Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in public, luckily grabbed a couple pics pic.twitter.com/g1wQwPDxY6 — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 12, 2021

i literally cannot stop thinking about mgk saying “I am weed” and then megan fox thinking he’s the hottest, most mysterious guy ever — jatsby (@betrayedbygod) October 12, 2021

MGK made weed uncool so I'm gonna stop smoking — Sandy Frizzle (@SandyFrizzle) October 12, 2021

megan fox breathing on machine gun kelly on their first date pic.twitter.com/di08Z7zhs0 — ︎joe (@jxeker) October 14, 2021