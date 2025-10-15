Megan Fox Joins Cast Of Horror Game Adaptation ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2’

The former Maxim cover model will lend her voice to a killer robotic toy in the sequel to the massively successful horror flick based on an indie video game.

(Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Uber)

Megan Fox is set to play a killer robot for the second time in two years. The former Maxim cover model, who depicted a hostile android in 2024’s sci-fi thriller Subservience, is joining the cast of Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, as GameSpot points out. The news came during New York Comic Con, where movie studio Blumhouse announced that Fox would voice the character of Toy Chica, one of the toy animatronics featured in the survival horror video game on which the movie is based.

Kellen Goff has also joined the cast, providing the voice of Toy Freddy, while The Game Theorists YouTube channel host MatPat will voice Toy Bonnie. Several actors are alo expected to reprise their roles from the 2023 movie, including Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Afton, and Matthew Lillard as William Afton, the creator of the murderous toys. Mckenna Grace and Teo Briones will appear as a pair of paranormal hunters, while Seinfeld star Wayne Knight will appear in a yet-disclosed part.

The film has big shoes to fill, as the original Five Nights at Freddy’s made an astounding $297.1 million at the box office against a $20 million budget to become the highest-grossing movie in Blumhouse’s collection, which not only includes blockbuster franchises such as Insidious, Paranormal Activity and The Purge, but also Academy Award-nominated features like Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) franchise began as a humble point-and-click indie game created by solo developer Scott Cawthon. Upon release in 2014, its unique gameplay of managing limited resources while defending against homicidal animatronics quickly went viral on YouTube, leading to immense success. Cawthon rapidly followed up with numerous sequels, including FNaF 2 (2014), FNaF 3 (2015), and FNaF 4 (2015), establishing a reputation for fast-paced development. A slew of additional sequels and spin-offs followed the first four installments, with recent releases including 2024’s kart racing game Five Laps at Freddy’s and the 11th title in the main series, 2025’s Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic.