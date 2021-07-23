Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra For 'Basic' Magazine Cover

WOW.
Megan Fox Promo

There's nothing basic about Megan Fox's latest mag spread. The 35-year-old actress, model and lingerie designer fronted Basic Magazine's new issue in a heart-shaped bra by Paskal. 

Stylist Maeve Reilly loaned personal pair of high-waisted Good American jeans to round out the alluring look. 

“Jeans off my body for this look!,” Reilly revealed on Instagram alongside a tearful laugh emoji. “Legit will do anything for my girls and to get the shot!”

A variety of other stunning outfits donned by Fox were posted to Basic's official Instagram page, including an ultra-cutout white dress by Monot, a strapless red latex number by Hakan Akkaya, and a low-cut Magda Butrym bodysuit-and-blazer combo completed by Alexandre Birman stilettos—no bottoms necessary. 

According to the New York Post, Reilly was also behind the barely-there Thierry Mugler gown that the Transformers temptress rocked on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. 

But it wasn't an easy sell for Fox, who was coming off straight off an ayahuasca-induced trip "to hell."

“My stylist was like, ‘We want you to wear this’ and I was like, ‘I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that,’” Fox reportedly said recently. Ultimately, she convinced herself to don the racy dress with the assistance of some smoke. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

“Fuck it," she added. "I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco, I’ll wear this thing."

No image description

