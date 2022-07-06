Megan Thee Stallion Fires Up Latest ‘Hot Girl Summer’ With String Bikini Beach Photos

Meg shows off her assets in a series of sultry swimsuit photos.

Getty Images

It’s the start of yet another “Hot Girl Summer” for Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper and 2022 Maxim Hot 100 honoree followed up the recent drop of her provocative video for “Plan B” by sharing a steamy set of photos to social media of herself wearing a tiny string bikini.

Posing both on the beach and against a marbled wall, the butterfly-style swimsuit shows off her killer curves.

“This why he obsessed, CLINGY,” Meg captioned the pics.

Meg will continue to heat up everyone’s summer with a slew of European music festivals. She just wrapped up a headlining set at Dublin’s Longitude fest and next heads to Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld before wrapping things up at the Wireless Festival in London and Lollapalooza in Paris.

U.S. fans can catch Meg at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, along with Maxim Creative Director and hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj, Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen on September 23-24 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

In the meantime, check out Meg’s latest sultry swimsuit snaps above.