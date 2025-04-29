Megan Thee Stallion Returns In Sultry Music Video For ‘Whenever’

“Tina Snow” stuns in must-see looks throughout the video for her first new track of 2025.

(YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion)

The new music video for “Whenever”—Megan Thee Stallion’s first single of 2025, puts the former Maxim Hot 100 songstress front and center in one more than look you can’t take your eyes off of. Directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, we see Megan The Stallion crash through waiting room walls right at the end of the track’s intro, which samples 2000s-era underground southern hip-hop icon Ms. Cherry’s track, “It’s Whatever.”

(YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion)

The femcee spits tight and choppy verses celebrating female sexual empowerment as she seductively lays in a wide-open white bodysuit from the office’s aquarium in one scene, while in another, she poses elegantly like a Renaissance painter’s muse who’s covered only where absolutely necessary. A third sequence sees Megan The Stallion nod to her Houston roots as she gyrates on a sandy set in a cowgirl hat from a location called “whenever,” per road signage. But according to “Tina Snow” herself, fans’ favorite look was the cheeky white lingerie set she wore while straddling an oversized knight chess piece, a look she graciously gave her IG followers extra photos of here:

“Whenever” follows October 2024’s release of Megan: Act II, the deluxe version of Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album Megan. The special edition features a total of 31 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Flo Milli, Twice, Spiritbox, and RM of BTS.

As Uproxx points out, Megan Thee Stallion was the most mentioned Coachella 2025 artist on X, according to the platform. Shortly after captivating the coveted festival’s massive crowd, Meg announced that a new song would arrive soon. Days later, “Whenever” dropped on streaming services simultaneously as the music video was shared to YouTube, where it’s still trending at No. 3 and has garnered nearly 2 million views. Check it out below: