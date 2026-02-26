Metallica Is Playing The Sphere In Las Vegas: Check Out Their 2026 Tour Dates

The legendary metal band is the first act to bring the genre to Sin City’s high-tech venue.

(Live Nation)

Metallica fans will soon be “thrashing all around” at the Sphere in Las Vegas, also known as the world’s most tech-forward concert venue. For all but one week in October, the metal pioneers will play one setlist on Thursdays and a totally different set on Saturdays, continuing the “No Repeat Weekend” tradition they’ve upheld for their M72 World Tour, which kicked off in 2023 for their 72 Seasons album.

An announcement from Live Nation, which is producing the Sphere shows, promises “surprises spanning the Metallica catalog enhanced by the venue’s immersive technologies”—notably the world’s highest-resolution LED display, which entirely envelops the audience throughout the show with a mind-boggling 160,000 square feet of interior screen.

The Sphere’s patented Immersive Sound aims to deliver “crystal-clear, individualized sound to every seat” via the world’s largest concert-grade system, comprising 1,600 permanently installed, 300 mobile loudspeakers, and 167,000 drivers. Additionally, 10,000 of the 17,600 total seats are equipped with a vibrating haptic system, which creates a tactile listening experience that can be further amplified by simulated wind, temperature changes, and scents.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night oft the Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’” said Lars Ulrich, the band’s drummer, co-founder, and de-facto spokesman. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

(Live Nation)

U2 opened the Sphere in late 2023 with a 40 shows marked by a “crumbling concrete” ceiling and a digital desert. Shortly after, Phish capitalized on the venue’s immense visual capabilities by pairing its improvised set with animations and graphics that were executed, modified, and manipulated in real time—the legendary jam band is returning to the Sphere for a sold-out, 9-show run this April.

The Eagles have so far played the longest Sphere residency, which began in September 2024 and finally concludes in April, while other previous and upcoming acts include No Doubt, Backstreet Boys, and Zac Brown Band. Most recently, alt-metal trailblazers Tool publicly expressed a desire to play a series of shows at the ultra-high-tech venue.

Tickets for Metallica’s “Life Burns Faster: Live At Sphere” go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. PT, with reservations for single nights and two-night “No Repeat Weekends” available. For more info, visit Metallica’s website, and check out all of the band’s upcoming concert dates—including the Sphere shows—below:

(Live Nation)

M72 World Tour: 2026 European Leg

May 9: Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium May 13: Bucharest, Romania – Arena Națională

Bucharest, Romania – Arena Națională May 19: Chorzów, Poland – Stadion Śląski

Chorzów, Poland – Stadion Śląski May 22: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park May 24: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park May 27: Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund

Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund May 30: Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion June 3: Bologna, Italy – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

Bologna, Italy – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara June 11: Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna

Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna June 13: Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna

Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna June 19: Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium June 21: Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium June 25: Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park June 28: Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium July 3: London, England – London Stadium

London, England – London Stadium July 5: London, England – London Stadium

Life Burns Faster: Live at Sphere (Las Vegas, NV)