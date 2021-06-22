Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Set To Drive This Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept in 'The Flash'

This 738-horsepower EV concept is even more badass than The Batmobile.
Author:
Publish date:
Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Promo

The Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept EV was compared to The Batmobile after its buzzy 2017 unveiling, so it's only fitting that Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne will be driving the head-turning beauty in the upcoming The Flash. 

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet

Set photos shared by movie-focused influencer Grace Randolph on Twitter show the luxe one-off almost exactly in its original form, save for a Batman-worthy blacked-out body instead of the original Navy paint coat. 

"This is his car, not [Ben] Affleck’s," Randolph said, clarifying that this is indeed a ride owned by Keaton's older Dark Knight (Affleck will portray a younger iteration of the superhero). "I hear this is from the end of the movie and he’s now permanently in the #DCEU."

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet

This Caped Crusader's discerning taste in automobiles is both decadent and progressive. The one-off Merc runs all-electric four-motor powertrain delivering 738 horsepower—good for a sub-four-second zero-to-60 mph time, or 200 miles of range when operated efficiently, according to The Drive.

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet

But the shape of the 20-foot-long shell is a throwback to "boattail" designs dating back to classic cars from the mid-1900s. It rides on 24-inch wheels with rose-gold center locks that mirror the grille's pinstripe suit-inspired grates. 

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet

It appears that producers have kept the interior's quilted crystal white nappa leather seats—perhaps as a motif indicating Wayne/Batman's struggles with good and evil, when compared to the body's color. No word on whether the cockpit's blue, fiber-optic interior glow will be utilized. 

All questions will be answered when The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022. 

No image description

Kendall Jenner Promo
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Slams 'Kardashian Curse', Says NBA Players 'Need to Take That Responsibility'

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Promo
Entertainment

Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Set To Drive This Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept in 'The Flash'

001se14892r3
Entertainment

Action-Packed 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Explores Origins of Mysterious G.I. Joe Character

Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib
Sports

NFL Stars Praise Raiders' Carl Nassib For Being First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

extra-butter-adidas-happy-gilmore-6
Style

'Happy Gilmore' 25th Anniversary Celebrated With New Sportswear Line

Air Jordan I HI OG Promo
Style

Nike Unveils Throwback Air Jordans Marking MJ's NBA Championship Legacy

Paul Walker Fast and Furious Supra Promo
Rides

Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra Is The Most Expensive Ever Sold

foo-fighters-chappelle-msg-montage
Entertainment

Watch Dave Chappelle Sing Radiohead's 'Creep' at Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden Concert

2021 Amazon Prime Day Deals Promo Split
Style

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals For Menswear, Tech and Gear

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT