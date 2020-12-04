Miley Cyrus Reveals How She's Been Practicing Safe Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic

“Right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly.”

Miley Cyrus is having sexy interactions on Facetime to avoid risky human contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Plastic Hearts" singer—who split from Cody Singer last summer—told Howard Stern in an interview this week that she's been getting freaky with the help of Apple's popular video calling app.

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex – it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” she said in the new interview with Stern.

“I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s fucked up.”

The 28-year-old pop star also said that it’s been a “really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people.”

Before her relationship with Simpson, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter after separating from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth finalized their divorce earlier this year, reports the New York Post.

Stern noted her past relationships and asked Cyrus if he could fix her up with someone, and whether it mattered if it was a man or woman.

“I love people, I love who I love, I’ve had relationships with all genders and I’m down,” Cyrus said. “Right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus recently said she's planning to follow up on her new rock-centric Plastic Hearts with an album of Metallica covers.