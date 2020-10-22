Miley Cyrus Is Making a Metallica Covers Album

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is going metal. The "Midnight Sky" pop singer revealed that she's currently recording an album of Metallica covers in a conversation with fashion designer Rick Owen in Interview magazine.

"We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that," she told Owen, adding that considers the ability to work during the coronavirus crisis a privilege. "We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited."

The discussion legendary acts continued, with Owens saying that his top three favorite rock stars are David Bowie, Lemmy Kilmister and Iggy Pop, at which point Cyrus said that punk godfather Pop has inspired her on-stage movements.

Miley's past musical performances have featured material from classic rockers, including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and Billy Idol, among others. In fact, she has also already paid tribute to Metallica with a rendition of 1991 Black Album ballad "Nothing Else Matters."

Meanwhile, the Cranberries recently deemed Cyrus' live version of the 1993 hit "Zombie" one that would the alt-rockers' late frontwoman would enjoy.

Let's see what Cyrus can do with "Master of Puppets."