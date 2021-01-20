Miley Cyrus: 'Girls Are Way Hotter' Than Men and Dating Them 'Makes More Sense'

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus isn't shy about discussing sexual preferences, as evidenced by her recent appearance on Sirius XM's Barstool Radio. The "Midnight Sky" singer, who, as Cosmopolitan UK notes, identifies as bisexual and was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, revealed that she finds the female form to be far more attractive. But Cyrus didn't trash the male figure either, adding that she enjoys penises as "art pieces."

"Girls are way hotter. We know this," she said. "Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times dicks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like dicks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table."

She continued to comment on how differences in genitalia partly informed her decision to explore same-sex relationships.

"It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up. That’s how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that tits are prettier than balls... That’s what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me."

As for potential female suitors, the 28-year-old artist added that she looks for a partner who's a "boss bitch" like her, though she tends to be dominant in all relationships with men and women.

"Like if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss bitch who’s as successful, or more successful than me—that’s cool too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space."

