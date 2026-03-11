‘MLB The Show 26’ Gameplay Trailer: All-New Baseball Simulator Swings For The Fences

The premier Major League Baseball simulator plays hardball on Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo beginning March 17.

(Sony)

Sony San Diego Studio’s beloved baseball simulation franchise is back with its latest annual installment just in time for the start of the MLB season. MLB The Show 26 officially launches on March 17, 2026, with servers going live simultaneously worldwide, meaning online modes like Diamond Dynasty are available to all players immediately.

Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders receive four days of early access beginning on midnight March 13, giving the most dedicated fans a head start on building their rosters. Gracing the cover this year is New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, marking a rare second appearance for the three-time American League MVP and signaling a celebration of one of baseball’s most dominant modern players.

(Sony)

The game arrives loaded with gameplay improvements designed to bring a new level of realism to the diamond. Key additions include a revamped hitting engine with reworked bat-ball physics, a new Automatic Ball-Strike system reflecting modern MLB strike zone mechanics and PitchCom integration to simulate real-world pitcher-catcher communication.

(Sony)

Road to the Show has also been significantly expanded, with 19 college teams now represented, an officially licensed NCAA Men’s College World Series format and the introduction of Road to Cooperstown, a new path that follows a player’s career from the amateur ranks all the way to Hall of Fame induction.

(Sony)

The popular Diamond Dynasty mode received some of its most exciting updates in years. Players can now compete in World Baseball Classic-themed Mini Seasons, challenging top international squads and earning exclusive WBC-themed cards, while also taking on a new Diamond Quest map set in the Tokyo Dome. The recently added Mini Seasons also gains some added flexibility, with players now able to choose between 3 or 9-inning games and 7 or 28-game season lengths, making it easier to fit sessions into any schedule.

(Sony)

MLB The Show 26 is yet another example of Sony’s tradition of respecting the franchise and the league’s roots while continuing to elevate and innovate in terms of gameplay. Pre-orders are open for those looking to get in on that early access and, even though this is a Sony joint, the game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.